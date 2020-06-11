Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Launched in India: Price starts from Rs 26,990

Lenovo has unveiled a new consumer notebook ahead of Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook launch in India. The company has added the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 to its ranks of thin and light personal laptops. The new IdeaPad arrives with 10th Gen Intel Core processing power to ensure users stay productive while working remotely.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced at Rs 26,990 for the base model and can go all the way up to Rs 40,990. The laptop is available in Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue colour options. You can buy the IdeaPad Slim 3 from Amazon India, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo Exclusive stores.

Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India, said, “Lenovo is the leader in thin and light laptops. With the IdeaPad Slim 3, we can now ensure that our customers can make the most of remote working, learning and entertainment, as they adapt to a quickly changing environment. The device offers unmatched speed, intuitive design and excellent security, making it the right choice for today’s customers in India.”

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is available in 14-inch and 15-inch screen options. The Slim 3 uses a 1080p IPS panel with narrow bezels on two sides. The laptop can be configured with up to 12GB of DDR4 RAM and features hybrid storage options. The notebook can be configured with 10th Gen Intel Core processors to effortlessly manage daily tasks.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 supports Wi-Fi 6.0 and features two USB 3.1 ports for quick data transfer. The laptop also has an optional fingerprint reader and Dolby Audio support. Lenovo retains the infamous webcam shutter from the ThinkBook range. The company also claims that the IdeaPad Slim 3 can deliver up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is designed for work on the go in part due to its thin and light form factor, weighing 1.6 kilograms and measuring 19.9mm thin.



