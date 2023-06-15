Lenovo announces new Legion slim series gaming laptops

Customers will receive three months of subscription access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and access to Nahimic, a premium audio driver and app built by SteelSeries.(Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo has announced a new range of Legion slim series gaming laptops that can be configured with Intel or AMD processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards.

The line-up includes Legion Slim 7i/7, and Legion Slim 5i/5. The company has positioned the new laptops at gamers and creative professionals. It is fast enough to run modern games while being able to handle streaming, content creation workflows and office computing.

These laptops come with Lenovo's AI engine+ which functions with the help of a dedicated Lenovo LA1 AI chips, which helps it deliver, "supercharged gaming performance".

These devices can be configured with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H mobile processors or up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940S processor. For graphics cards, you can choose up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070.

The Legion Slim 7i/7 laptops feature a 99.9 watt hour rapid charge battery, while the Slim 5i/5 laptops feature an 80 watt hour battery. Lenovo says the laptops provide up to 10 hours of battery life and can be charged fully in 80 minutes.

Customers will receive three months of subscription access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and access to Nahimic, a premium audio driver and app built by SteelSeries.

The laptops offer up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and a 16-inch IPS display with 500 nits of brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. They also come with Lenovo's TrueStrike keyboards that the company has, "designed for smooth typing over long sessions". It also has replaceable WASD keycaps and a 4-zone RGB light array.

The pricing for the new laptops starts at Rs 1,61,990. Lenovo offers a Custom to Order (CTO) service on Lenovo.com that lets customers personalize the laptops even further, and all CTO orders are eligible for a Rs 3,000 discount along with a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 10,000.