Lego builds life-sized replica of McLaren Senna that weighs 500kg more than the original car

Lego Partnered with British supercar manufacturer to spend 2000 hours designing and another 2,725 hours building a life-sized Senna replica.

1/8 Lego has used its bricks to bring another life-sized hypercar. The Danish toymaker has partnered with British supercar manufacturer, McLaren to build a 1:1 replica of the recently launched McLaren Senna.

2/8 The original Mclaren Senna was built as a homage to Formula One legend and McLaren racer, Ayrton Senna. The car first launched in 2018 and with only 500 units produced, it sold out immediately.

3/8 The Lego Senna weighs 1,700 kg, 500 kg more than the actual car even though the Lego replica does not have the engine.

4/8 The replica is entirely hand built with the use of 4,67,854 pieces. 20,000 of these pieces were exclusively designed for the Senna.

5/8 In addition to the 2,000 hours that it took to design the replica, it took another 2,725 hours to build by 42 people. In contrast, the McLaren Senna takes about 300 hours.

6/8 The replica does feature a few parts from the actual car like the driver's seat, steering wheel, pedals and infotainment system. Along with these, the actual badges are also stuck on to the Lego creation along with the wheels and Pirelli tyres.

7/8 It uses a steel reinforcement structure to support the replica and the doors while inoperable, can be removed and positioned separately.

8/8 Expect the Lego Senna to be showcased at various events including the Goodwood Festival of Speed.