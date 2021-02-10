MARKET NEWS

Legal suit filled against Riot Games CEO alleging gender discrimination and sexual harassment

This isn't the first time Riot Games' workplace culture has been under the scanner

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent finds himself in hot water again after gender discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against the company. A company spokesperson told The Verge that a special committee of the company’s Board of Directors will oversee the investigation which is being handled by a third-party firm.

The lawsuit was filed in January by Sharon O’Donell who was a former executive assistant at Riot Games. She claims that her employment was “wrongfully terminated” in July of 2020. O’Donell says that Laurent made sexual advances towards her. She filed a complaint with the company’s HR department, only to soon find herself out of the job soon after. Apparently, Laurent also told several of his female staff that the best way to handle COVID-19 related stress was to “have kids.”

This is not the first time that Riot Games has come under fire for its toxic workplace. In 2018, following an expose’ by Kotaku, some employees from the company filled a class-action lawsuit alleging gender discrimination, sexual harassment and unequal pay.

In a statement given to Polygon, Riot Games disputed O’Donnell’s wrongful termination allegation saying, “One subject we can address immediately is the plaintiff’s claim about their separation from Riot. The plaintiff was dismissed from the company over seven months ago based on multiple well-documented complaints from a variety of people. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

The spokesperson also told Polygon that Riot Games takes, “all allegations of harassment or discrimination very seriously,” and promised strict action “against anyone who is found to have violated our policies.”
TAGS: #eSports #League of Legends #Riot Games
first published: Feb 10, 2021 11:41 am

