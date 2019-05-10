App
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Legacy systems preventing banks from investing in disruptive technologies: Fenergo survey

99 percent respondents agree that underinvestment in technology directly impacts client onboarding and retention.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Fenergo, provider of digital Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for financial institutions, revealed that 20 percent of C-suite executives in banks say that the maturity of their technology infrastructures is preventing them from investing in new, disruptive technologies including big data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve CLM. 67 percent are not currently partnered with a fintech/regtech provider to improve operational efficiencies and just 40 percent of respondents have integrated with an external data or Know Your Customer (KYC) utility provider.

The report also highlights that 33 percent of those surveyed have not invested in any technology to improve client onboarding despite 99 percent agreeing that underinvestment in technology directly impacts client onboarding and retention. Only 15 percent have automated the collection of data and 74 percent believe data management is overlooked strategically despite it being among the top three most critical business concerns.

Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo, said: "Our report findings tell us that the lack of technology investment and maturing infrastructures are creating barriers to digital transformation. By connecting internal and external systems and technologies through specially designed APIs financial institutions can build powerful customer ecosystems without the need for a complete rip and replace. Underpinned with a centralised client data strategy, financial institutions can achieve a single client view across all jurisdictions, business units and products. The automated flow of client data between front and back office enables frictionless end-to-end client journeys, regulatory certainty and enables financial institutions to ultimately disrupt the disruptors."

Julia Walker, Asia Pacific Head of Risk and Regulatory Solutions at Refinitiv, said: "Collaboration with disruptive regtech and fintech providers is crucial for financial institutions seeking to automate the flow of data, streamline KYC and AML compliance processes, while digitally transforming customer experiences."
First Published on May 10, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

