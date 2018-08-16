Leaks suggest Motorola's next offering looks like an iPhone X from the rear

The Motorola P30 that combines the two brands flagship smartphone models’ look and feel, is expected to arrive in China before reaching the rest of the world.
The new smartphone from Motorola's stable looks like it will bring the best of the two worlds together - the iPhone X and Huawei P20 – with its rear appearance and the twilight colour, as spotted by PhoneArena.
The rear of the phone looks exactly like the iPhone X where the Apple logo is replaced with Motorola’s. The Motorola logo doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.
Motorola is calling the twilight shade - “Aurora”, similar to Huawei P20 twilight, a deep purple that turns into blue, depending on the lighting.
As per a popular tech blog The Verge, the Motorola P30 could be the Motorola One Power that has already been spotted in recent leaks. The phone will feature a 6GB RAM, a Snapdragon 636 processor, with a 3,000mAh battery.
The phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo with the Lenovo’s ZUI 4.0 interface over it. The display will be 6.2-inch with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2246 x 1080 resolution. The 12-megapixel selfie camera might be one of the selling points. The rear carries dual cameras - 16 megapixels and 5 megapixels.
The front notch, much like the iPhone X, is slightly less wide, as compared to the Apple phone. Bezel-less is the new thing, which continues to be here as well, with an all-glass body and facial recognition.The P30 is scheduled to be launched on September 15, with a price tag from $303 to $360, based on the storage variant selected - 64GB or 128GB. The colour variants will be Aurora, Black and White.