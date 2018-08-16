Leaks suggest Motorola's next offering looks like an iPhone X from the rear

The new smartphone from Motorola's stable looks like it will bring the best of the two worlds together - the iPhone X and Huawei P20 – with its rear appearance and the twilight colour, as spotted by PhoneArena.

The rear of the phone looks exactly like the iPhone X where the Apple logo is replaced with Motorola’s. The Motorola logo doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.

Motorola is calling the twilight shade - “Aurora”, similar to Huawei P20 twilight, a deep purple that turns into blue, depending on the lighting.

The Motorola P30- as it is alleged to be called - combines the two brands flagship smartphone models’ look and feel and is expected to arrive in China before reaching the rest of the world.

As per a popular tech blog The Verge, the Motorola P30 could be the Motorola One Power that has already been spotted in recent leaks. The phone will feature a 6GB RAM, a Snapdragon 636 processor, with a 3,000mAh battery.

The phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo with the Lenovo’s ZUI 4.0 interface over it. The display will be 6.2-inch with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2246 x 1080 resolution. The 12-megapixel selfie camera might be one of the selling points. The rear carries dual cameras - 16 megapixels and 5 megapixels.

The front notch, much like the iPhone X, is slightly less wide, as compared to the Apple phone. Bezel-less is the new thing, which continues to be here as well, with an all-glass body and facial recognition.

The P30 is scheduled to be launched on September 15, with a price tag from $303 to $360, based on the storage variant selected - 64GB or 128GB. The colour variants will be Aurora, Black and White.