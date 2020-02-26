Leaked screenshots show dark mode for WhatsApp desktop app & web under development: Report

Dark mode for messaging app WhatsApp across platforms may not be far. Beta versions of the app on iOS and Android have received updates with the feature, which hint at an imminent, stable release for its web and desktop app as well.

The company has worked on the feature for its iOS and Android versions for over a year now.

According to WABetaInfo, at present, the dark mode feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop is in early stages of development and may not be publicly available yet. The report, however, also includes screenshots giving us an idea of how the feature would be incorporated on the platforms.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

From the screenshots, it is evident that the dark mode for WhatsApp Web needs some rework as it looks quite unfinished. It also mentions that there is no toggle tool to enable dark mode on Web or Desktop as of now.

WhatsApp iOS beta 2.20.30.13 recently received the dark mode update. Prior to that, the WhatsApp Android beta with the update number 2.20.13 got the dark UI feature as well.

It is currently unknown when WhatsApp would release a stable update that includes dark mode on its mobile applications. WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop users will certainly have to wait a bit longer, considering the feature is not as ready as it is on the mobile application.