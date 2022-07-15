Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy shows new notch design

Leaked photos of an iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy show a new notch design for the FaceID system on the front. While it isn't confirmed that the dummy is actually a replica of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, many reports have concluded it is, based on the size of the camera bump relative to the rest of the body.

It looks like Apple is giving its Pro models for the 14 series a new split notch design, i.e. a pill-shaped notch for the FaceID and a new punch hole for the FaceTime camera, which will allegedly have autofocus.

There are also reports suggesting that the vanilla editions of the iPhone 14 will retain the familiar notch on the front, while the Pro editions will get a new design. The Pro models also have an exclusive telephoto module, with a new 48-megapixel primary sensor, while the standard variants of the iPhone 14 will stick to the 12-megapixl rear camera.

It also appears the pro variants will be upgraded to Apple's A16 SoC, while the standard variants will use the A15 chipset. There is also some doubt on whether the standard variants of the phone will get a 120Hz display.

The big changes to the standard variants of the phone are supposedly reserved for the iPhone 15 line-up.

Earlier this month, third-party cases for the iPhone 14 line-up were leaked online, giving us an idea of the design Apple wants to implement. They will also be getting rid of the "mini" variants of the iPhone due to poor sales of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini.

The line-up will include four models this year - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.