Lava Z2s launched in India with 5,000 mAh Battery, Android 11 Go Edition: Everything you need to know

Lava recently unveiled a new version of the Z2 handset that arrived in India earlier in January. The Lava Z2s is a pocket-friendly smartphone that runs on Android 11 Go Edition.

Lava Z2s Price in India

The Lava Z2s is priced at Rs 7,299 in India for the sole 2GB/32GB variant. However, Amazon India and the official website has listed the device for an introductory price of Rs 7,099. The device will also be available from other leading retailers including Flipkart. Consumers can opt for No Cost EMI on Amazon starting at Rs 334 per month.

Lava Z2s Specifications

The Lava Z2s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. Additionally, the 32GB of storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curvature as well as Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of camera, the Z2s opts for a single 8 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the back and a 5 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture on the front. The rear camera comes with features such as Night Mode, Portrait Mode, HDR Mode.

The Lava Z2s also packs a 5,000 mAh battery, although there’s no fast-charging support here. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port with USB OTG support, and more. The phone is available in a single Striped Blue colour option.