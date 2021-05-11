MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Lava Z2 Max with MediaTek SoC, 7-inch display, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs and availability

The Lava Z2 Max’s price is set at Rs 7,799 in India for the sole 2GB/32GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
May 11, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST

Lava just dropped the Z2 Max in India. The Lava Z2 Max succeeds the Lava Z2, which was unveiled back in January this year. The Lava Z2 Max arrives with a massive battery, a MediaTek chipset, and a dual-camera setup.

Lava Z2 Max Price in India

The Lava Z2 Max’s price is set at Rs 7,799 in India for the sole 2GB/32GB variant. The phone is available in Stroked Blue and Stroked Cyan colour options. The Lava Z2 Max is available for purchase via Lava’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Lava Z2 Max Specs 

The Lava Z2 Max is powered by an unknown quad-core MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 2GB of DDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Z2 Max runs on Android 10 Go Edition, which is designed for budget smartphones.

Close

The phone sports a large 7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) LCD panel with a 258ppi pixel density. The screen boasts a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and features Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the back, the Lava Z2 Max boasts a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.85 aperture and a secondary 2 MP sensor. The phone also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with charging via USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Lava Z2 Max weighs 216 grams.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Lava #smartphones
first published: May 11, 2021 05:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.