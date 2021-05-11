Lava Z2 Max with MediaTek SoC, 7-inch display, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs and availability

Lava just dropped the Z2 Max in India. The Lava Z2 Max succeeds the Lava Z2, which was unveiled back in January this year. The Lava Z2 Max arrives with a massive battery, a MediaTek chipset, and a dual-camera setup.

Lava Z2 Max Price in India

The Lava Z2 Max’s price is set at Rs 7,799 in India for the sole 2GB/32GB variant. The phone is available in Stroked Blue and Stroked Cyan colour options. The Lava Z2 Max is available for purchase via Lava’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Lava Z2 Max Specs

The Lava Z2 Max is powered by an unknown quad-core MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 2GB of DDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Z2 Max runs on Android 10 Go Edition, which is designed for budget smartphones.

The phone sports a large 7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) LCD panel with a 258ppi pixel density. The screen boasts a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and features Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the back, the Lava Z2 Max boasts a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.85 aperture and a secondary 2 MP sensor. The phone also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with charging via USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Lava Z2 Max weighs 216 grams.