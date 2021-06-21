Lava Probuds launched in India; goes on sale starting June 24 for Re 1 until stocks last

Lava Probuds TWS price in India has been announced. Lava has launched its new truly wireless earbuds in India on World Music Day. To celebrate, the company has announced that its budget TWS will be available for purchase starting June 24 for just Re 1.

After the introductory pricing, Lava Probuds TWS goes on sale for Rs 2,199. The introductory pricing is valid only until stocks last. Customers can get their hands on the new TWS starting June 24 via Lava Mobiles’ website, Amazon and Flipkart. It comes in a single matte black colour option.

The half in-ear TWS features a stem design, much like the Apple AirPods Pro. The TWS will come with three silicone ear tips - large, medium, small. It also features 11.6mm drivers. The company has packed a MediaTek Airoha chipset. Combined, the TWS are claimed to offer deep bass and zero voice distortion during calls.

In terms of battery life, each earbud packs a 55 mAh battery. The charging case, which comes with a micro-USB port, packs a 500 mAh cell. It is claimed to offer a total of 25 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Other features include instant pairing, music controls, single tap to wake the voice assistant, etc. The TWS comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support. It weighs 77 grams and comes in a single matte black colour.