Lava Mobiles launching a new smartphone in India on January 7

Lava Mobiles will be hosting a launch event on January 7. The company has teased the launch of its new smartphone on January 7 in India.



Lava posted an eight-second video on Twitter to announce the launch date. The teaser video does not reveal much about the upcoming Lava smartphone but confirms that the smartphone will have a waterdrop notch on top of the display for the front camera.

Other details of the device are currently under wraps.

A recent report from 91Mobiles claimed that the Indian smartphone company will launch four smartphones in January 2021. These four smartphones are likely to be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000. It looks like Lava will place these four smartphones at each price point. This means that there will be smartphones priced at around Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000.

The announcement post does not give out any details about the number of smartphones launching on the mentioned date. It is possible that the company could launch four budget smartphones on January 7.

Lava recently launched the Be U priced at Rs 6,888. The device comes with a 6.08-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on top. Under the hood, Lava Be U gets powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

At the back, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front camera sensor. It packs a 4,060 mAh battery. The device runs on Android Go based on Android 10 out of the box.