MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Lava Mobiles launch event today at 12 pm: Where to watch live-stream, expected price and specifications

The Lava smartphone launching in India on January 7 is confirmed to sport a triple-camera setup.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

Lava Mobiles is gearing up to make a major comeback in the Indian smartphone space with a new launch on January 7. The company has been teasing the launch of its new smartphone that claims to “change the game.” Ahead of the Lava smartphone launch, the company has teased multiple specifications and features.

Lava Mobiles launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

The Lava launch event in India is scheduled to begin at 12 pm today. Viewers can watch the Lava smartphone launch event live-stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can click on the video link below to watch the Lava Mobiles launch event.

Lava Mobiles launch: What we know so far

Close

Related stories

The name of the upcoming Lava smartphone has been kept under wraps. However, the company has teased some of the key specifications of its budget smartphone.

The Lava smartphone launching in India on January 7 is confirmed to sport a triple-camera setup. Details of the camera sensors are currently unknown.

The company has also confirmed that the device will come with a waterdrop notch display housing a 16MP front camera sensor.

Under the hood, the Lava mobile launching today will come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. More details of the performance unit will be unveiled at the launch event.

Based on the teased specifications, we can expect the Lava mobile price in India to be set below Rs 10,000 for the base variant.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Lava #smartphones
first published: Jan 7, 2021 08:25 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.