Lava Mobiles launch event today at 12 pm: Where to watch live-stream, expected price and specifications

Lava Mobiles is gearing up to make a major comeback in the Indian smartphone space with a new launch on January 7. The company has been teasing the launch of its new smartphone that claims to “change the game.” Ahead of the Lava smartphone launch, the company has teased multiple specifications and features.

Lava Mobiles launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

The Lava launch event in India is scheduled to begin at 12 pm today. Viewers can watch the Lava smartphone launch event live-stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can click on the video link below to watch the Lava Mobiles launch event.

Lava Mobiles launch: What we know so far

The name of the upcoming Lava smartphone has been kept under wraps. However, the company has teased some of the key specifications of its budget smartphone.

The Lava smartphone launching in India on January 7 is confirmed to sport a triple-camera setup. Details of the camera sensors are currently unknown.

The company has also confirmed that the device will come with a waterdrop notch display housing a 16MP front camera sensor.

Under the hood, the Lava mobile launching today will come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. More details of the performance unit will be unveiled at the launch event.

Based on the teased specifications, we can expect the Lava mobile price in India to be set below Rs 10,000 for the base variant.