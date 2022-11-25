Lava Blaze NXT affordable smartphone launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Lava has announced a new budget phone in India soon. The Lava Blaze NXT will succeed the Lava Blaze, which was unveiled in India back in July. The Blaze NXT comes with a MediaTek chipset, a big battery, dual cameras, and more.

The Lava Blaze NXT will debut as an affordable 4G smartphone with the company already confirming some key details about the device, including its pricing. So here’s everything we know about the Lava Blaze NXT, starting with its price.

Lava Blaze NXT Price in India

The Lava Blaze NXT will feature a staring price of Rs 9,299 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB configuration. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon India, starting December 2. Lava also says that it will offer doorstep service to Blaze NXT customers in India.

Lava Blaze NXT Specifications

The Lava Blaze NXT is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with the IMG PowerVR GPU. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. Additionally, up to 3GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that charges over USB Type-C.

The Blaze NXT sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, there’s a 13 MP primary camera paired with an auxiliary sensor, although there’s no information about it.

Lava’s new budget smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Dual SIM, Bluetooth, OTG, GPS, and more. The handset has a headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Lava Blaze NXT comes in Red, Blue, and Green colour options.