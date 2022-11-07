Lava Blaze 5G smartphone launched in India: Check price, specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G was first showcased at India’s Mobile Congress 2022 last month. At the time of its unveiling, the Blaze 5G was touted to be an affordable 5G smartphone that would debut in India’s sub-10K segment. Now, Lava has provided all the information surrounding the Blaze 5G’s pricing in India.

Lava Blaze 5G Price in India

The Lava Blaze 5G price in India is set at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB/128GB model. It is worth mentioning that the following price is part of an introductory offer and will likely increase after the first sale. The Lava Blaze 5G is available in Glass Blue and Glass Green colours. Lava is yet to announce a sale date for the Blaze 5G in India.

Lava Blaze 5G Specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Blaze 5G also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Blaze 5G also features Virtual RAM technology, allowing you to use up to 7GB of unused storage as VRAM.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support. The Blaze 5G also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that charges over a USB Type-C port. For optics, the Blaze 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm.

The main camera is accompanied by a depth and macro unit. On the front, the Blaze 5G opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. Lava’s affordable 5G handset runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, GLONASS, a headphone jack, GPRS, and more. At present, the Lava Blaze 5G is the only 5G smartphone in India under Rs 10,000.