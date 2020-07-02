App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lava 'Design in India' contest: Winners to get Rs 90,000 cash prize for ideas on company's next smartphone

Lava also claims to be the first and only brand to have complete control over design and manufacturing phones in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian smartphone company Lava has announced a new ‘Design in India’ contest, inviting entries for designing the next Indian smartphone. 

The contest is open for B.Tech/B.E/B. Des/M.Des students/professionals. Students and professionals from Engineering (ECE/IT/CS/Mech/Industrial Design) departments can participate in this contest in groups of 1-3 members and win a chance to work for Lava’s Design-in-India team.

Speaking about the contest, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said, “Our country stands at a very important juncture right now. We envision India to be the next global manufacturing hub. We have the potential to be self-reliant too. Through this unique initiative, we want to give the youth of our country a platform to play their part in this nation building process. We invite them to use their creative skills and bring fresh perspectives to our design methods.”

The ‘Design in India’ contest will be conducted in three parts- Ideation, creating a prototype & presentation to the jury. Lava’s design team will mentor the participants throughout the competition. 

At the end of the competition, the top three winning teams will get a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava. They will additionally receive a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively. 

The Noida-based company also claims to be the first and only brand to have complete control over design and manufacturing phones in India.

After the government’s call of ‘Vocal for Local’, Indian smartphone brands like Micromax and Lava have confirmed to launch new smartphones soon.
