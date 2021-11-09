Lava Agni 5G launch in India today at 12 PM: Where to watch live-stream, specs, price

Lava Agni 5G launched in India is the company's first 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 with a 5000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Lava Agni price in India and specifications will be announced on November 9. The Indian smartphone company is set to unveil its first 5G smartphone. The Lava Agni 5G price in India is expected to be under Rs 20,000 based on the specifications which were previously listed on the company’s website.

Lava Agni launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Lava Agni launch in India is scheduled to begin at 12 pm today in India. The company will unveil its first 5G smartphone in India via a virtual launch event. Interested viewers can watch the Lava Agni 5G launch in India today at 12 pm via the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Lava Agni 5G price in India

The Lava Agni 5G India price is expected to be set at around Rs 19,990. Details of the RAM and storage configuration remain unknown. We can expect the phone to come with 6GB and 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage.

Lava Agni 5G specifications

Leaked Lava Agni 5G specifications reveal that the phone will sport a rectangular-shaped camera module. It will have a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Details of the other three camera sensors remain unknown. However, we can expect it to feature ultrawide, macro and depth sensors.

At the front, the phone has a 90Hz display with a hole-punch cutout. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button. Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery. The phone sports a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, with the 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grille on either side.