Technology

Lava Agni 5G India launch date set for November 9; pricing and design officially leaked

Lava Agni 5G price in India will be Rs 19,990 and will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro 5G and other budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST

Lava Agni launch date in India has been confirmed. The upcoming 5G smartphone in India from Lava will be its first since its comeback earlier this year. Ahead of the launch, the Lava Agni 5G specifications and design renders have leaked online. A listing on Lava’s official website also accidentally revealed the Lava Agni 5G price in India ahead of the launch.

Lava Agni 5G price in India

Lava Agni 5G India launch is slated for November 9. As per the now-deleted listing, the Lava Agni 5G India price will be set at Rs 19,990. Details of the RAM and storage configuration remain unknown. We can expect the phone to come with 6GB and 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage.

Lava Agni 5G specifications and design

As per the leaked specifications, the Lava Agni 5G will come with a 90Hz display. The leaked specs do not reveal the display size. It will have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display.

Close

Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery. The phone sports a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, with the 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grille on either side.

On the back, there is a rectangular-shaped camera module. The phone has a 64MP primary camera sensor. Details of the other two camera sensors remain unknown. However, we can expect it to feature an ultrawide camera and a macro/ depth sensor. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button.

The images reveal the Blue colour option of the device, which has a matte finish on the back. We can expect Lava to launch one more colour option at least.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Lava #smartphones
first published: Oct 28, 2021 03:48 pm

