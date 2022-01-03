Lava Agni 5G now available for free in exchange of Realme 8s: All you need to know

The Lava Agni 5G was the first 5G smartphone unveiled by the brand in India. Lava recently announced a new offer that allows Realme 8s owners to swap their devices for the company’s Agni 5G smartphone. The offer is currently available on the website and is valid until January 7.

Yes, you heard right! You can swap your old Realme 8s 5G smartphone for a brand-new Lava Agni 5G phone for free. Both the Realme 8s 5G and Lava Agni 5G are budget 5G devices, although the latter carries a slightly higher price tag.

This is the first of its kind exchange offer and gets even more interesting when you consider the higher price tag of the Lava Agni 5G. The Lava Agni 5G features a starting price of Rs 19,999 in India, while the Realme 8s 5G will set you back Rs 17,999 for the base model.

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is head on over to the website, then fill up a few details. Once you've finished the registration process, an "Agni Mitra" will contact you to schedule an appointment for the exchange. The new 5G device will then be delivered to you with an invoice.

Specs Lava Agni 5G Realme 8s Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 810 Display 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz Refresh Rate 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz Refresh Rate RAM 8GB 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB Rear Cameras 64 MP + 5 MP (Ultrawide) + 2 MP + 2 MP 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP 16 MP Battery 5,000 mAh, 33W Fast Charging 5,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging Software Stock Android 11 Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 Starting Price Rs 19,999 Rs 17,999

On paper, the Lava Agni 5G is almost indistinguishable from the Realme 8s. The only differences here come in the form of a larger display and additional ultrawide shooter on the Agni 5G. Additionally, the Lava Agni 5G also runs Stock Android and comes with 8GB of RAM on the base model.