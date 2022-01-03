MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Lava Agni 5G now available for free in exchange of Realme 8s: All you need to know

The Lava Agni 5G exchange offer is valid until January 7.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST

The Lava Agni 5G was the first 5G smartphone unveiled by the brand in India. Lava recently announced a new offer that allows Realme 8s owners to swap their devices for the company’s Agni 5G smartphone. The offer is currently available on the website and is valid until January 7.

Yes, you heard right! You can swap your old Realme 8s 5G smartphone for a brand-new Lava Agni 5G phone for free. Both the Realme 8s 5G and Lava Agni 5G are budget 5G devices, although the latter carries a slightly higher price tag.

This is the first of its kind exchange offer and gets even more interesting when you consider the higher price tag of the Lava Agni 5G. The Lava Agni 5G features a starting price of Rs 19,999 in India, while the Realme 8s 5G will set you back Rs 17,999 for the base model.

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is head on over to the website, then fill up a few details. Once you've finished the registration process, an "Agni Mitra" will contact you to schedule an appointment for the exchange.  The new 5G device will then be delivered to you with an invoice.

Lava Agni 5G vs Realme 8s
SpecsLava Agni 5GRealme 8s
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810MediaTek Dimensity 810
Display6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz Refresh Rate6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz Refresh Rate
RAM8GB6GB, 8GB
Storage128GB128GB
Rear Cameras64 MP + 5 MP (Ultrawide) + 2 MP + 2 MP64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera16 MP16 MP
Battery5,000 mAh, 33W Fast Charging5,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging
SoftwareStock Android 11Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
Starting PriceRs 19,999Rs 17,999
On paper, the Lava Agni 5G is almost indistinguishable from the Realme 8s. The only differences here come in the form of a larger display and additional ultrawide shooter on the Agni 5G. Additionally, the Lava Agni 5G also runs Stock Android and comes with 8GB of RAM on the base model.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Lava #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jan 3, 2022 08:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.