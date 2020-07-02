Latest WhatsApp features | Dark mode, animated stickers, QR code for contacts

WhatsApp has announced some new features for its web and mobile app. The new WhatsApp features include animated stickers, improvements to group video calls, QR codes and extension of Dark Mode to the Web and desktop client. The Facebook-owned messaging app has also confirmed to bring the Status feature to phones running on KaiOS.

Animated Stickers

WhatsApp has been working on animated stickers for quite some time. The support for animated stickers was spotted in WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iOS.

Stickers have been a part of WhatsApp for a while and the messaging app aims at improving the ways people communicate on its platform.

“Stickers are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive,” WhatsApp said.

Improvements to Group Video Calls

WhatsApp recently bumped the limit of participants in a group video call to eight. The new update will allow you to focus on whoever you want by pressing and holding to maximise a participant’s video to full screen. WhatsApp has also added the ability to start a group video call with a single tap for group chats of eight or less.

QR codes

Adding contacts to WhatsApp will soon become faster and easier. Each user has a unique QR code associated with them. WhatsApp will allow users to scan the code to add them as a contact instead of manually entering their phone number.

Dark Mode for WhatsApp Web and Desktop app

After making it available on the mobile app, Dark Mode has now been added to WhatsApp Web and Desktop. The feature is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Status for KaiOS

WhatsApp is now making Statuses available for KaiOS users, who will be able to share updates that disappear after 24 hours.

All these features will roll out to users over the next few weeks, so make sure you update your app to the latest WhatsApp version available on the App Store/ Play Store.