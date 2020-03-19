Latest Samsung Galaxy S20 update fixes camera issues on all Exynos S20 variants

South Korea-based tech giant Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series with a ton of over-the-top specs, with the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra getting a further upgrade over the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus in the camera department. But despite its excellent hardware, reviewers found a flaw in the S20 Ultra’s camera, primarily in its slow and wonky autofocus.

However, Samsung pledged that it was working on updates to resolve all camera and other software issues on its S20 lineup. Now, Samsung is delivering on its promises. SamMobile reports that an update is available for at least some variants of the device. The biggest change within this update is a new version of the Samsung Camera app (10.0.01.98), which will reportedly address the autofocus issues.

For now, the update is only rolling out for the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra variants with the Exynos chipset and not the ones with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Earlier reports also suggested Samsung will allow S20 users to toggle the refresh rate to 120Hz in QHD+ resolution through a future update. However, the current update doesn’t address this, and we’ll likely have to wait a little longer for it.