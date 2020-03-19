App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Latest Samsung Galaxy S20 update fixes camera issues on all Exynos S20 variants

The update is not yet available OTA, but is rather available for sideloading through Samsung Smart Switch.

Carlsen Martin

South Korea-based tech giant Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series with a ton of over-the-top specs, with the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra getting a further upgrade over the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus in the camera department. But despite its excellent hardware, reviewers found a flaw in the S20 Ultra’s camera, primarily in its slow and wonky autofocus.

However, Samsung pledged that it was working on updates to resolve all camera and other software issues on its S20 lineup. Now, Samsung is delivering on its promises. SamMobile reports that an update is available for at least some variants of the device. The biggest change within this update is a new version of the Samsung Camera app (10.0.01.98), which will reportedly address the autofocus issues.

For now, the update is only rolling out for the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra variants with the Exynos chipset and not the ones with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Earlier reports also suggested Samsung will allow S20 users to toggle the refresh rate to 120Hz in QHD+ resolution through a future update. However, the current update doesn’t address this, and we’ll likely have to wait a little longer for it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications
Specs Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy S20Galaxy S20+
 Processor Exynos 990Exynos 990Exynos 990
 Display 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)6.2-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels)6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate (1440*3200 pixels)
Storage  128GB128GB128GB
 RAM  12GB8GB8GB
Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 48 MP, f/3.6 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto)12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) +ToF 3D
Front Camera 40 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.2
Battery  5,000 mAh, 45W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging4,000 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging,  15W Wireless Charging4,500 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
Software Android 10.0; One UI 2.0Android 10.0; One UI 2.0Android 10.0; One UI 2.0
Starting Price Rs 92,999Rs 66,999Rs 73,999



First Published on Mar 19, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

