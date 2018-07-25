App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Latest Oppo Find X leaks hint at white and transparent back panels

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 OS and has a 6.42 inch AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo’s new flagship smartphone Find X is set to be launched in the Indian market. The latest news, however, is that a model with a white back panel has been spotted online.

Another popular tech blog, K2Gadgets seems to have originally posted the images of the transparent Find X on Twitter showcasing all the internal hardware of the device.

 

Though there is no official confirmation yet about the white variant. So one cannot be sure whether the device is the real deal. There were images with other colours also seen on different websites.

related news

Oppo Find X runs on ColorOS 5.1-based Android 8.1 Oreo. Powered by a 3,730mAh battery, the device emphasises the pop-up dual rear camera setup. The rear camera packs both 16 and 20-megapixel sensors while the front sensor is 25 megapixel. The device has an 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 OS and has a 6.42 inch AMOLED display (2340×1080 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. An aluminium frame with a Gorilla Glass sheet has been added by Oppo on both the front and rear of the device.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Technology #world

