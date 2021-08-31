MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Latest Beta build of Chrome tests technologies that make it easier to run games in your browser

The two new standards WebCodecs and WebGPU make cloud gaming easier to achieve in a browser

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
Chrome 94 is testing WebCodecs and WebGPU

Chrome 94 is testing WebCodecs and WebGPU

Google has announced a new beta build for its Chrome browser (94) that integrates the next generation of technologies that will make running games in your browser easier.

WebCodecs is a low-level API that will give developers access to video encoding and decoding codecs to help support emerging applications like, "latency-sensitive game streaming, client-side effects or transcoding, and polyfillable media container support, without the increased network and CPU cost of JavaScript or WebAssembly codec implementations."

The API will allow developers to use media components already bundled with your browser such as - Video and audio encoders, Video and audio decoders, Raw video frames and Image decoders. This in turn will allow developer's to maintain relatively latency free cloud streaming, which is important for the gameplay experience when streaming games using a cloud service.

WebGPU gives developer's more access to your machine's graphics horsepower. It allows them to link directly into gaming API's such as Direct X 12, Vulkan or Apple's Metal to improve the quality of graphics for games designed for the browser.

A direct link to graphics API's will mean better support for faster computation processes that can be performed directly on a graphics card. This will let developer's tap into more horsepower for the future.

Close

Related stories

Besides gaming, both technologies have also seen interest from outside the field too, such as using WebCodecs for video conferencing and WebGPU for rendering 3D models that can be viewed directly in your browser.

Google says that WebCodecs is nearing release but WebGPU is currently experimental and will see full release with Chrome version 99 expected sometime in early 2022.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chrome Beta #Cloud gaming #Google #Google Chrome
first published: Aug 31, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.