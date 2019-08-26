Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Riding the digital wave

Starting its journey from a small town in Tamil Nadu, Lakshmi Vilas Bank today has a pan India presence, spread over a network of around 570 branches. Over the course of this journey, the bank has always been a great adopter of technology in driving business growth and customer engagement.

Today, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which has its corporate office in Chennai and having a significant presence in the state of Tamil Nadu, offers a host of para-banking products in association with Life and General Insurance companies, mutual funds, stock broking houses, money transfer/ remittance companies, etc.

With continuous investments in technology, the bank offers its services on a robust, technologically advanced platform. It’s mobile banking app itself is a great example of how digitalization can transform operations and customer experience for an organization.

M Manikandan, SVP and Chief Digital & Technology officer, Lakhsmi Vilas Bank, takes us through the various tech initiatives and digital journey of the bank.

Excerpts:

Q. Could you tell us how implementation and adoption of digital technologies has helped Lakshmi Vilas Bank in customer service?

A. The implementation and adoption of various digital technologies has helped us to improve the Reachability, Efficiency, Security and Transparency in our banking services. It also enables us to reach our customers with our products and services at a faster Turn Around Time. These digital technologies allow us to go to customers directly and to successfully include them in the digital journey. Considering our significant customer base in the rural and semi-urban areas, our Mobile Banking application is designed in five regional languages to make it easier and convenient to them.

We provide various features in our mobile banking ‘LVB Mobile’, Internet Banking ‘Lvbinet’ and UPI service ‘LVB Upaay’ which add value to our clients. We are offering multiple payment modes to our customers such as RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, Payments via Bharat QR, Card Less Cash Payments (IMT), Payments through Unified Payment Interface and other facilities such as recharges, bill payments, Interfaces with Net Banking to facilitate online shopping and utility bill payments etc. These ensure that our customers’ payment requirements are met any time of the day, without even visiting the branches.

Digital channels and services improved the efficiency levels considerably, enabled secured transactions and reduced the branch operational cost. One such example is the card management facilities in our mobile banking which includes card blocking, card locking/unlocking, setting customer’s own transaction limits for ATM, POS, and e-com transactions. Customers can also set his/her international card transaction limit through their mobile application offered by us.

Q. What are the various tech initiatives driven by you as the Chief Digital & Technology officer of Lakshmi Vilas Bank?

A. We are making specific technology driven efforts for a better customer experience, customer engagement and improved employee productivity. Our bank is moving from a product-centric approach to customer-centric approach. With the help of machine learning algorithms, we are working on to provide individual customer-specific tailor-made banking solutions. For achieving better operational efficiency, our various business processes are being automated using technologies like Business Process Management (BPM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

We are also in the process of offering a full suite of API banking solution for tapping e-commerce/m-commerce arena. Soon, the bank will be launching its own marketplace for integrating various segments of customers from different industries. Bank is currently deploying unified communication solutions of Microsoft -Kaizala, Teams and Dynamic CRM for a better employee collaboration and sales productivity. Business Intelligence and AI based Analytics are the key drivers for entire digital transformation of the bank.

Q. Which are the various IT products Lakshmi Vilas Bank has implemented?

A. Our bank very recently implemented Oracle Digital Banking Platform on top of its new Core Banking system. We have also adopted Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) for modernizing bank’s IT landscape using leading middleware platform and API gateway. OFSAA is being used as Management Analytical Platform. We have implemented Private Cloud (using Nutanix hyper converged infrastructure) which allows us to scale up our computing capacity with less data centre footprint. The bank has also partnered with Microsoft for adopting their cloud services on a SaaS mode.

Q. Could you tell us more about LVB UPAAY?

A. LVB Upaay is the UPI application of Lakshmi Vilas Bank. LVB Upaay is a thrust to the digitalization initiatives of Government of India. The App leverages interoperability of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to extend the simplicity, comfort and convenience of managing all customer accounts with different banks. It comes with features of Recharge of Mobile/DTH, Bill payment and Educational Institution Fee Payment, which only few UPI apps in the market have. We also have direct interface on our UPI platform with Tamil Nadu Government’s Electricity Board for providing bill payment facility for their entire customer base.

The application is available on Android Play store and Apple Store (IOS). We are also capable of accepting mandates over Unified Payment Interface (as an issuer).

Q. What were the challenges faced in driving the digital transformation journey?