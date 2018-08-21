Lag in Delhi government's free Wi-Fi plan; panel yet to fix a meeting date

The free Wi-Fi scheme planned by the Delhi government is progressing at a snail's pace. The members of the panel, which includes officials from PWD, IT, police, power and other departments, are yet to even schedule the meeting.

As per a report in The Times Of India, the deadline for rolling out the project was March 2019, as specified by AAP government. The ambitious project had an initial allocation of Rs. 100 crore in the 2018-19 budget. This project involved installation of hundreds of Wi-Fi zones all over Delhi.

“The meeting is supposed to discuss and plan the specifications of the project regarding the internet connections and decide the way forward,” said a source. The source further said that there are different technologies available for providing Wi-Fi and since users are expected to be in large numbers, hence data traffic is likely to be high.

"Hence, the technology has to be picked up carefully. The government has to decide which technology it wants to use," he said.

Officials from various departments were selected for planning and implementation of the project, but due to the technical expertise involved in every stage, none of the departments were willing to take up the responsibility of the end to end processes of installation, operation and maintenance.

The project was initially handed over to the information technology department and subsequently passed on to PWD. However, there had been no course of action from PWD as some sections of the department were not willing to undertake it.