Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kumbh JioPhone launched especially for pilgrims: All you need to know

The Kumbh JioPhone will offer 4G data and a suite of benefits designed for the needs of pilgrims.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has launched the Kumbh JioPhone, which will enrich the spiritual experience of millions of pilgrims attending the divine holy dip. The Kumbh JioPhone offers 4G data and a suite of benefits especially designed for the needs of pilgrims.

The Kumbh is the largest congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims taking a holy dip over a period of 55 days.

Features of Kumbh JioPhone

End to end rich information services about Kumbh

  • Information on Kumbh

  • Real-time Travel Information (special trains, buses etc.)

  • Booking tickets & receiving updates

  • Yatri Ashray at stations

  • Emergency Helpline Numbers

  • Area routes and Maps

  • Pre-published bath and religious day schedules

  • Railway Camp Mela & much more


Features and functionalities to simplify life at Kumbh

  • Family Locator: Helping you to always stay close to your near and dear ones by finding their exact location.

  • Khoya Paya (lost and found): Helping you to reunite with your family and friends, in case you are not able to trace them.


Kumbh devotional content

  • Kumbh Darshan: Telecast of special Kumbh events and programs on JioTV along with previous archives of Kumbh.

  • Kumbh Radio: 24x7 access to devotional songs and hymns that keep you connected with the almighty.


News Alerts

  • Important alerts and announcements in and around Kumbh on your device.


Entertainment

  • Multiple games to entertain you during the visit and afterwards.

  • Daily Quiz: Engage and win lots of exciting prizes by simply participating in the daily Kumbh Quiz and answering questions of your interest.


These additional features are over and above the JioPhone core offerings such as:

  • Free voice calls: Free Local, STD and Roaming calls to any network in India

  • Unlimited Internet

  • Free applications including, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn music, JioGames, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps & many more.

  • Google's Voice Assistant


Speaking at the launch of the device, a Reliance Jio spokesperson said, "JioPhone is at the centre of innovation and the Kumbh JioPhone initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the JioPhone consumers. The JioPhone has become the largest selling phone in India simply because of the value it translates into and the features it offers. We are proud of the fact that everyone in India can now get access to a smartphone at as low as Rs 501 with features and functionalities that are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India."

The Kumbh functionality

  • The new Kumbh functionality will be available to both existing and new JioPhone users

  • Users can get to the Kumbh functionalities through the JioStore on the device

  • Reliance Retail has created a special helpline number '1991' to answer queries about the Kumbh JioPhone

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #gadgets #JioPhone #mobile #reliance jio #Technology

