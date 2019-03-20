Kudelski Security Partners with Hosho to secure Blockchain Ecosystems

Kudelski Security announced a strategic partnership with Hosho, a global leader in blockchain security and smart contract auditing. The partnership will extend the capabilities of Kudelski Security's recently launched Blockchain Security Center (BSC).

The partnership makes the companies' unique skillsets, market-leading services, and proven intellectual property (IP) available to help forward-leaning organizations better secure their use of blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Smart contracts are the most critical piece of a blockchain company's technical ecosystem – contract vulnerabilities can be exploited by malicious actors, leading to stolen and often unrecoverable funds, or unintentional code executions that could result in the locking up of millions of dollars.

According to Hosho, security vulnerabilities have cost blockchain companies more than $2 billion in lost or stolen capital in 2018, and their own audit of smart contracts found that more than one in four have critical vulnerabilities and three in five have at least one security issue.