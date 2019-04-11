App
Technology
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kudelski Security partners with BTblock to deliver secure Blockchain and DLT Deployments

The partnership adds valuable experience and resources to help businesses prepare for the adoption and utilization of Blockchain.

Moneycontrol News
Kudelski Security, the cyber security division of the Kudelski Group and BTblock, a Blockchain and a cyber-security consultancy firm announced a strategic partnership to address demand for greater cybersecurity oversight and design in Blockchain implementations. The partnership brings together complementary business expertise, networks and infrastructures to offer disruptive start-up and enterprise-level companies broader access to a complete Blockchain solution ecosystem.

In 2017, Gartner estimated that 90 percent of enterprise Blockchain projects launched would fail within 18 to 24 months, with misunderstanding of Blockchain technology and the business use case cited as two of the main reasons for such failure. The new partnership between Kudelski Security and BTblock addresses those challenges by fusing Blockchain consulting with technology to increase the likelihood of enterprises being able to adopt and integrate secure Blockchain solutions successfully and sustainably.

"As the Blockchain ecosystem matures, cyber security needs to be the top priority for any project seeking to be mainstream," said Scott Carlson, Kudelski Security's head of Blockchain security. "BTblock and Kudelski Security share a vision to deliver security up front, rather than bolting it on at the end. Our collaboration with world-class companies like BTblock is a valuable force multiplier providing organizations a one-stop source for all their Blockchain-related needs."

"To realize the full potential of Blockchain technology, we need to improve trust, confidence and reliability in the systems that are built," added Thomas Olofsson, BTblock chief technology officer. "We are excited to be pairing our expertise with Kudelski Security because we believe that security is of upmost importance on both the business and technology sides for all enterprises."

The partnership with BTblock expands the depth of the Kudelski Security Blockchain ecosystem, adding valuable experience and resources to help businesses prepare for the adoption and utilization of Blockchain and DLT-based business applications. The focus of BTblock on advisory services will help clients define security needs in the earliest phases of conceptualization, while Kudelski Security focuses on designing appropriate levels of security as the program is being developed.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 07:44 pm

