KTM's 890cc engine rumoured: All you should know

The current parallel-twin 790CC makes 103BHP of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque.
Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, has been rumoured to be developing a new 890cc engine. This engine could be an upgrade to the current 790cc motor which powers the Duke 790 and 790 Adventure.
The company is expected to develop the 790cc parallel-twin engine to increase its capacity to 890cc. This could be done with a wider bore and a longer stroke. The power figures are expected to rise with the increase in capacity as well.
The current parallel-twin 790cc makes 103 bhp of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque. If this engine is made to produce more power, it will make the motorcycle the most powerful in the middle-weight segment. It is expected that the new engine will first power a bigger version of the Duke, before moving on to any other segment.