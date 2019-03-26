KTM's 890cc engine rumoured: All you should know

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, has been rumoured to be developing a new 890cc engine. This engine could be an upgrade to the current 790cc motor which powers the Duke 790 and 790 Adventure.

The company is expected to develop the 790cc parallel-twin engine to increase its capacity to 890cc. This could be done with a wider bore and a longer stroke. The power figures are expected to rise with the increase in capacity as well.

The current parallel-twin 790cc makes 103 bhp of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque. If this engine is made to produce more power, it will make the motorcycle the most powerful in the middle-weight segment. It is expected that the new engine will first power a bigger version of the Duke, before moving on to any other segment.

The engine could be developed in a bid to compete with the bigger capacity motorcycles in the market, such as the Ducati Monster 821 and the Triumph Street Triple RS among others. Further details of the engine are not known at the moment, but we can expect KTM to reveal more information as the development of the engine progresses. The engine could debut at the EICMA show in Milan this year.