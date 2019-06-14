App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM releases RC 125 teaser; India launch expected soon

The KTM RC 125 will be the most powerful 125cc sports bike in the Indian market.

Stanford Masters @stany_2091
Whatsapp

KTM has released the teaser for an all-new bike and while bike enthusiasts were expecting an update related to the 790 Duke or the 390 Adventure, this teaser gives us a sneak peak into the RC 125.

The KTM RC 125 will be the most powerful 125cc sports bike in the Indian market.

The RC 125 is based on the Duke and will feature mostly same mechanicals as its naked counterpart. The look will be tuned to be more supersport however and from the looks of the teaser, identical to the RC 200 and RC 390.

Close

The RC 125 is expected to be powered by the same 125cc engine as the Duke. This churns out 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, but we are also expecting a slight change in tune. Suspension comes via USDs upfront and a monoshock in the back on the Duke and this could be the same on the RC as well along with radially mounted brakes. Single-channel ABS will come standard with rear-wheel lift off protection.

related news

There is no official launch date accounted by KTM yet, but we are expecting it a few weeks from now with deliveries starting soon after. The 125 Duke is priced at Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), so expect a slight bump up to Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch the RC 125 will go up against primarily the Yamaha R15 V3.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Auto #KTM India #KTM RC 125 #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.