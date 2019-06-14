KTM releases RC 125 teaser; India launch expected soon

KTM has released the teaser for an all-new bike and while bike enthusiasts were expecting an update related to the 790 Duke or the 390 Adventure, this teaser gives us a sneak peak into the RC 125.

The KTM RC 125 will be the most powerful 125cc sports bike in the Indian market.



Get ready to unlock the Moto GP racer in you! The all-new KTM RC 125 is arriving soon.

The RC 125 is based on the Duke and will feature mostly same mechanicals as its naked counterpart. The look will be tuned to be more supersport however and from the looks of the teaser, identical to the RC 200 and RC 390.

The RC 125 is expected to be powered by the same 125cc engine as the Duke. This churns out 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, but we are also expecting a slight change in tune. Suspension comes via USDs upfront and a monoshock in the back on the Duke and this could be the same on the RC as well along with radially mounted brakes. Single-channel ABS will come standard with rear-wheel lift off protection.