KTM Adventure 390: More spy pics surface to give out design details

We may have said this all too often now. But, the adventure segment is gaining importance in our country, and a lot of motorcycle manufacturers are jumping into the fray.

The most important thing perhaps would be the small displacement scene. However, there is not a lot of competition out there. Sure, we have the Kawasaki Versys-X300 and the BMW G 310 GS, but those are expensive. Then we have the Himalayan, too, from Royal Enfield, and that would be the most affordable one. But now KTM wants to jump in too, and the Adventure 390 is perhaps the most-awaited bike this year.

And, why not? Affordability is a solid reason to buy the bike that feels internationally premium. But, we are yet to see what the final product will look like. Spy shots have been seen quite often over the past two years. Now, thanks to auto publication MCN, we get to see a near-production-ready version of the bike.

The 390 Adventure takes its design inspiration from the 790 Adventure. Now, the spy images show that the Adventure runs on a frame that is fairly similar to the current Duke 390. But, it stands on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combo. The past pics, however, show bikes with a 21-inch front, so there is a very good chance that there will be two versions of the ADV, one road-friendly and one offroad-biased.

In terms of power, we expect the bike to use the same 373cc single from the Duke 390 in a slightly different state of tune to offer better torque. Additionally, the off-road Adventure R variant could be tuned even more differently to battle rougher terrains. The images also show an all-new exhaust can and catalytic converter to comply with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms as well as the Euro V norms.

Of course, you can expect the full-colour TFT dash along with a host of different riding modes thanks to the ride-by-wire throttle. Also, both bikes are expected to be manufactured at Bajaj's Chakan plant alongside the RC and Duke bikes.

There is no official word out, but we are expecting KTM to unveil the production-ready bike at this year's EICMA show.