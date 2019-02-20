KTM 390 Adventure: Here's what you can expect

The KTM 390 Adventure is without a doubt, one of the most awaited motorcycles, not only in India, but in the international market as well. It is slated to be KTM's smallest adventure tourer and will feature all of the capabilities of the touring machine that can go offroad.

The 390 Adventure will be based on the 390 Duke. The steel trellis frame remains the same but the sub-frame and suspension geometry will be new. USD forks used at the front with rear monoshock, both taller to handle offroad conditions.

Based on the latest spy-shots, auto publication Rushlane has made a rendering of what the 390 Adventure could look like. Now there are spy shots of the bike being tested both in India and in Europe and there are minor differences. The Indian spec bike seems to sport dual purpose tyres on alloy rims while the Euro spec, most likely the R variant of the 390 Adventure will get offroad knobbies shod on wire-spoke wheels, making it more purpose built for dirt and trail riding.

There are similarities too between the 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure. Most prominent will be the LED headlamp unit which comes down directly from KTM's bigger 1290 Super Duke. The full-colour TFT display on the 390 Duke will make it to the Adventure along with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The engine too, will be the same 373cc single-cylinder that does duty on the Duke. This powerplant churns out 43.5 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque but expect it to be tuned slightly differently to better touring.

The 390 Adventure will be manufactured in India. So an attractive price tag, just like the 390 Duke and the RC 390, is expected. We are expecting the bike to be showcased at this year's EICMA Auto Show and in terms of competition it will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys X-300 and the BMW G 310 GS apart from the Royal Enfield Himalayan.