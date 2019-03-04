App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM 250 Duke ABS launched at a price of Rs 1.94 lakh

The 250 Duke will get switchable dual channel ABS. But unlike the 390 Duke, the 250 lacks the super moto mode, which switches off the ABS only on the rear wheel

In accordance with the upcoming safety norms, KTM has updated its 250 Duke to feature anti-lock braking system (ABS). The same will now command a premium of Rs 14,000 over the non-ABS variant.

The safety norms that come into effect in April mandate that every motorcycle up to 125cc should come fitted with a combined braking system (CBS) and all bikes 125cc and above should have ABS as standard.

The 250 Duke will get switchable dual channel ABS, which is the ability to turn it off. However, unlike the 390 Duke, the 250 lacks the super moto mode, which switches off the ABS only on the rear wheel.

The rest of the bike remains unchanged with a 250cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 30 PS and 24 Nm of peak torque. Power is delivered to the rear via a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch for added safety on downshifts. The headlamp is still a halogen unit. Unlike the 390, the instrument cluster is the old digital console and not a full-colour TFT display.

Suspension comes via WP with a 43mm upside down front fork and a rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a 300mm disc in front and a 230mm disc at the back.

At the asking price of Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke competes with the likes of the FZ-25 and the recently launched neo sports café bike, the Honda CB300.
