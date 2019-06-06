KTM 125 Duke gets second major price hike in three months; now costs Rs 5,000 more

The KTM 125 Duke has been selling like hot cakes ever since its launch in November last year. Of course, it is the only 125cc bike with a launch price of Rs 1.18 lakh, but that didn't stop it.

This was an introductory price, however in March the company revised the price to roughly Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, KTM has again decided to hike prices further, bringing it even closer to its biggest rival, the Yamaha MT-15.

We do not know the exact reason why KTM is hiking prices again so soon, but it could be a result of higher manufacturing and raw material costs.

The KTM 125 Duke is currently the most powerful 125cc bike in the Indian market, competing with the likes of the Pulsar 150. Its price at the time of launch meant it would actually rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 or even the Bajaj NS200. The 125 Duke is powered by a 125cc liquid cooled engine churning out 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque.

It also gets a few premium features like upside down forks up front, radially mounted front disc brakes and an aluminium swingarm with a rear mono-shock. Single channel ABS is also standard with rear-wheel lift protection.

The KTM 125 Duke is now priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, bringing it just Rs 30,000 shy of its bigger cousin 200 Duke. This new price is also extremely close to the Yamaha MT-15 which retails at Rs 1.36 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom).