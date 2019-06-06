App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM 125 Duke gets second major price hike in three months; now costs Rs 5,000 more

The KTM 125 Duke is currently the most powerful 125cc bike in the Indian market, competing with the likes of the Pulsar 150

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The KTM 125 Duke has been selling like hot cakes ever since its launch in November last year. Of course, it is the only 125cc bike with a launch price of Rs 1.18 lakh, but that didn't stop it.

This was an introductory price, however in March the company revised the price to roughly Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, KTM has again decided to hike prices further, bringing it even closer to its biggest rival, the Yamaha MT-15.

We do not know the exact reason why KTM is hiking prices again so soon, but it could be a result of higher manufacturing and raw material costs.

Close

The KTM 125 Duke is currently the most powerful 125cc bike in the Indian market, competing with the likes of the Pulsar 150. Its price at the time of launch meant it would actually rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 or even the Bajaj NS200. The 125 Duke is powered by a 125cc liquid cooled engine churning out 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque.

It also gets a few premium features like upside down forks up front, radially mounted front disc brakes and an aluminium swingarm with a rear mono-shock. Single channel ABS is also standard with rear-wheel lift protection.

The KTM 125 Duke is now priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, bringing it just Rs 30,000 shy of its bigger cousin 200 Duke. This new price is also extremely close to the Yamaha MT-15 which retails at Rs 1.36 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom).
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Auto #KTM #KTM 125 Duke #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.