KTM 125 Duke gets a price hike of Rs 6,800

KTM's cheapest bike in India, the 125 Duke will become more expensive as its price has been hiked by Rs 6,800 now, with the bike now being available at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Despite being the most expensive bike in its segment, 125 Duke still boasts of the ability to compete with most 150cc segment motorcycles in the country. The bike has a 124.7cc liquid cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 14.3 bhp of power and 12 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of design, the European spec Duke is based on the 390 Duke, but in India, it is identical to the 200 Duke. Built around the trellis frame, the bike gets USD forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by discs at both ends and single-channel ABS as standard with rear wheel lift protection.

In the four months since its launch, the 125 Duke has done fairly well in the Indian market despite its significantly high price tag.