you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KPMG and NIIT launch Academy for building future skills in finance

The Academy will offer futuristic programs in finance to fresh graduates and experienced finance professionals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

KPMG in India, a leading professional services firm and NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, have entered into an exclusive partnership to launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy in India for building skills and talent for Finance of the Future

Designed as a centre for future skills in finance, the Academy will offer futuristic programs in finance to fresh graduates and experienced finance professionals to address the changing talent requirements that evolving business models, regulatory changes and new-age technologies are bringing forth as they drive both disruption and transformation in the finance function

As per KPMG International’s recently released ‘Future Ready Finance Survey 2019 – Learn what high-performing organizations are doing differently’, one of the top 5 goals and initiatives is to ‘Invest in and enhance finance talent and skills’. Further, 78 percent of surveyed Finance executives expect automation to significantly impact its workforce by liberating staff from spending time on manual processes and freeing them to focus on higher value-added activities. As per this survey report, in addition to traditional finance competencies, future finance teams will require process management and exceptional management skills to administer digitally-enabled processes, digital finance experts and data scientists to analyse internal and external data to provide critical insights to the business.

This indicates that the finance function across organizations and geographies is experiencing an increasing skills gap as most of these future oriented skills are in short supply and high demand. To this end, the finance academy jointly set up by KPMG in India and NIIT has designed programs to cater to the future-ready talent requirements for the industry.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #KPMG #NIIT

