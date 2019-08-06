Kotak Mahindra Bank: Making innovation the driver for transformation

Sanjay Gupta, Senior Executive Vice President – Information Technology at Kotak Mahindra Bank (who has also taken over the responsibilities from the bank’s former CTO Aruna Rao, post her retirement) is in the process of modernizing the bank’s technology infrastructure and process. Since the time he joined the bank’s technology leadership team in 1989, Gupta has played an instrumental role in the technology story of Kotak Mahindra Group.

With the bank now embarking on a new phase of cloud journey, Gupta’s core focus is to drive innovation across the board to create compelling customer experience and data-driven user journeys.

Q: What are some of the key priorities you have set aside since you started spearheading technology initiatives within Kotak Mahindra Bank?

A: One of our topmost priorities is to drive innovation in our digital channels--for both banking and lending services.

Currently, we have both assisted and non-assisted models for customer service. Traditionally, in an assisted model, a customer has to visit one of our branches and the bank agent would help the customer get on boarded. With new innovations, we are eliminating the need for the customer to visit the branch altogether. The customer assistant will still be present; but we are able to onboard the customer from wherever he/she is. So, it’s more digitally driven.

We are also enabling innovation for the non-assisted model, given the different preferences of our customers, wherein the customer can seamlessly open an account in a self-service mode.

Q: How is this driving change in the backend?

A: Our emphasis today is more on platforms, rather than just implementing applications. This is primarily because platforms are wider and broader in their capabilities and can deliver on multiple parameters. Platforms can also extend themselves better as the pace of innovation grows.

The idea is to standardize the systems we deploy, which in turn helps us to deliver a unified experience to the customer. In addition, the focus on platforms allows us to reduce the need for the constant training and reskilling of our employees.

On the modernization front, we are in the midst of revamping our IT processes in terms of development, deployment etc. We have already adopted a methodology, referred to as “DevSecOps”. In the next few months, this methodology will be extended to cover almost all of our development and deployment activities.

The sole objective is to adapt automation into IT practices and thereby improve the overall quality of the delivery of technology.

Q: In terms of emerging technologies, what are some of the key initiatives that the bank is currently focusing on? And what kind of impact will these initiatives have on the business side?

A: Cloud is going to be significant area for us this financial year. We are in the process of evaluating and designing an on-premise cloud infrastructure. The migration will be a gradual process in which we will identify different core areas---digital services to start with—to be moved to the cloud.

From a perspective of critical banking services, this is an emerging space. Though we have used cloud for many of our non-critical applications like HR and for some of our lending customer acquisition, we haven’t yet moved our business-critical banking services to a cloud model. So, the next set of programs is to scale up the use of cloud.

We believe that this would enable us to significantly improve the availability of our digital services, enhance security standards, while giving us the flexibility and scalability to address future needs. The idea is to adopt a framework which would give us the agility to make changes quickly and deliver the right customer experience.

We are also actively exploring use cases around AI and ML, which would leverage our existing data warehouse and data lakes.

On the business side, AI and ML will enable us to create a data driven experience for the customer on digital channels and exponentially improve the bank’s cross sell potential. Real-time fraud detection and monitoring is another area of AI application that we are looking at.

Q: Has legacy technology been a challenge for you, while transforming business and technology processes? How do you deal with it?

A: Banks typically have a backlog of legacy systems. So, modernization and transformation have to be a continuous process. At Kotak Mahindra Bank, we have about 15-20 percent of our annual IT spend allocated just for modernization of critical areas of technology on an ongoing basis.

The core software usually takes time to modernize. While the legacy gets modernized, we work on improving our digital channels to fill in the gaps. That way, the drawbacks of legacy is minimized from a delivery of services standpoint or experience of a customer.

We make use of APIs and microservices to create user journeys in a manner that the customer is completely oblivious about the legacy systems that the bank runs on.

Q: Collaboration among players is often pointed out as a necessity for the growth of this sector. Open banking, API-centric approach etc have been Kotak Mahindra Bank’s priorities for a while. How is this helping the bank? How do you see the open banking models evolving going forward?

A: We launched our open banking platform approximately a year ago and the results so far have been really encouraging. We have four target segments in open banking—fintechs, enterprises, developer community and the SME ecosystem.

Through Open Banking, our APIs have been made open to fintechs/start-ups in areas such as banking, lending and payments. In less than a year, we were able to onboard more than 125 external partners onto the platform and achieved about 1 million transactions till date. We have aggressive efforts going towards this initiative.

The scalability of our platform is increasing at the rate of 50 percent. Not just that, the turnaround time for transactions has reduced by 50 percent.

As traditional banking evolves to digital banking, we believe that open banking is the future. We see a lot of potential collaborating with financial and non-financial firms. Integration is going to be the next big thing because it allows each player to create the user experience and delivery models of their choice.

Q: Is data security a challenge in open banking?

A: Security is paramount in open banking. And that’s one area which has been an important area for us.