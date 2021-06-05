Koo targets expansion in Nigeria after the African nation suspends Twitter 'indefinitely'

Founded in March 2020, Koo can be used to express views and opinions on various topics much like Twitter.

Indian social media company Koo is targeting an expansion of its operations in Nigeria, in the aftermath of the country banning top microblogging site Twitter.

Koo co-founder and chief executive officer Aprameya Radhakrishna suggested on June 5 that the social media application, which is already available in Nigeria, could be enabled in the country's local languages.

"@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We're thinking of enabling the local languages there too. What say? (sic)," Radhakrishna said in a tweet.



@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We're thinking of enabling the local languages there too. What say? pic.twitter.com/NUia1h0xUi

— Aprameya R (@aprameya) June 5, 2021

Among the languages used in Nigeria include Hausa, Yoruba, Fula, Igbo and English Creole, apart from English which is used as the official language.

On June 4, the Nigerian federal government announced an indefinite ban on Twitter, claiming that the platform was being used for activities that were undermining the country's "corporate existence".

"The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria," an official statement said.

The ban on Twitter, notably, comes two days after the microblogging site deleted an "abusive" tweet of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and suspended his account for 12 hours.

In the now-deleted tweet, Buhari had warned secessionist elements in Biafra - blamed for the attack on the country's security personnel - of a befitting crackdown. The tweet had violated Twitter's policy on "abusive behaviour", the company said as it defended the interim action against the President's account.

Koo, which has been attempting to place itself as an alternative to Twitter, also drew media glare in India as it was among the first companies which accepted the new social media rules.

"It makes complete sense for Koo to adapt to local laws no matter which country we launch in the future. Given our Indian culture and upbringing, can't even imagine Koo defying compliance in another country," Radhakrishna said, amidst the row over Twitter refusing to accept the new norms over its alleged threat to freedom of expression.

Notably, Koo was launched in March 2020 and has gained significant traction in India over the past year. Although way behind Twitter, the social media app is host to a number of politicians and celebrities' accounts, and has also managed to a secure a funding of around $30 million from an array of investors, including Tiger Global.