MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Koch Media and Saber Interactive are bringing back Painkiller

After 9 years of being dormant, the Painkiller franchise is coming back. Koch Media will be co-publishing the game along with Saber Interactive.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
After 9 years of being dormant, the Painkiller franchise is coming back

After 9 years of being dormant, the Painkiller franchise is coming back

After 9 years of silence, the Painkiller franchise is making a comeback. The new game in the series is being developed by Saber Interactive (best known for their work on the Halo: Master Chief Collection and Quake Champions). Apart from that, details are scarce at the moment other than the fact that the game will be released for PC and Consoles.

Koch Media will be co-publishing the game along with Saber Interactive. The game will be published under Koch's new premium 'Prime Matter' label that has been set up to support game development studios all over the world.

Apart from Painkiller, Koch is also working with Starbreeze Studios (The people behind Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay) for Payday 3. The company is partnering with Smilegate for Crossfire: Legion, working with 1C entertainment for the installment in the King's Bounty franchise along with original franchises being made by diverse studios across the world.

One of these is Scars Above being made by Serbian studio Mad Head Games, another is Codename Final Form which is a cyberpunk first-person shooter from Polish developers Reikon Games.

Gungrave G.O.R.E is being made by South Korean studio IGGYMOB and will be based on the anime while Dolmen is an action RPG being made by Brazilian studio Massive Work.

Close

Related stories

From the Czech Republic comes The Last Oricru and Icelandic studio Myrkur Games is working on Echoes of The End, which is being made in Unreal Engine 5 and is an action-adventure game in a sci-fi/fantasy setting.

Candian Studio Brass Token is working on The Chant, which is a psychological horror/thriller and Russian developer's Dark Crystal Games are making Encased.

Besides original IPs, Koch also announced a port of the well-received Kingdom Come Deliverance for the Nintendo Switch, being worked on by Warhorse Studios.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Koch Media #Painkiller #Saber Interactive
first published: Jun 11, 2021 01:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey