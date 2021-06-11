Koch Media and Saber Interactive are bringing back Painkiller

After 9 years of being dormant, the Painkiller franchise is coming back

After 9 years of silence, the Painkiller franchise is making a comeback. The new game in the series is being developed by Saber Interactive (best known for their work on the Halo: Master Chief Collection and Quake Champions). Apart from that, details are scarce at the moment other than the fact that the game will be released for PC and Consoles.

Koch Media will be co-publishing the game along with Saber Interactive. The game will be published under Koch's new premium 'Prime Matter' label that has been set up to support game development studios all over the world.

Apart from Painkiller, Koch is also working with Starbreeze Studios (The people behind Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay) for Payday 3. The company is partnering with Smilegate for Crossfire: Legion, working with 1C entertainment for the installment in the King's Bounty franchise along with original franchises being made by diverse studios across the world.

One of these is Scars Above being made by Serbian studio Mad Head Games, another is Codename Final Form which is a cyberpunk first-person shooter from Polish developers Reikon Games.

Gungrave G.O.R.E is being made by South Korean studio IGGYMOB and will be based on the anime while Dolmen is an action RPG being made by Brazilian studio Massive Work.

From the Czech Republic comes The Last Oricru and Icelandic studio Myrkur Games is working on Echoes of The End, which is being made in Unreal Engine 5 and is an action-adventure game in a sci-fi/fantasy setting.

Candian Studio Brass Token is working on The Chant, which is a psychological horror/thriller and Russian developer's Dark Crystal Games are making Encased.

Besides original IPs, Koch also announced a port of the well-received Kingdom Come Deliverance for the Nintendo Switch, being worked on by Warhorse Studios.