Know more about today's Google Doodle: Georges Lemaitre

Google has dedicated a doodle to late Belgian astronomer and physics professor Georges Lemaitre, the formulator of the Big Bang theory, on the occasion of his 124th birthday.

Lemaitre suggested that this universe began with a huge explosion of a small ‘super atom’. There was initially a 'burst of fireworks' which led to the beginning of this universe.

Lemaitre described it as a 'day without yesterday' and said it was the beginning of time. Even after Lemaitre’s death in 1966, many scientists still base their research on this theory.

Lemaitre was a civil engineer, who served as an artillery officer in the Belgian Army during World War I, before studying physics. He was ordained as a priest after the war, following which he studied physics at the University of Cambridge and then, at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He became a professor of astrophysics at the Catholic University of Leuven in 1927.

In the same year, he came up with a group of solutions to Einstein’s equations of relativity which described an expanding universe instead of a static one. These solutions were later confirmed in 1929 by Edwin Hubble who studied the redshift in the light from distant galaxies and found them to be proportional to their distance thus, suggesting the presence of an expanding universe.

Lemaitre then voiced his theory, in 1931, that the universe had expanded from an initial point which he named ‘primeval atom’ or the ‘cosmic egg’.

His argument was based on the fact that we currently live in an expanding universe, where all matter is getting expanded, then it only makes sense that if we go far enough in the past, it all started from a single 'super-atom'. Also, the radioactive decay of this super atom was close enough to cause a huge explosion that lead to universal expansion. This theory was later named the 'Big Bang Theory'.