App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know more about today's Google Doodle: Georges Lemaitre

Lemaitre was a civil engineer, who served as an artillery officer in the Belgian Army during World War I, before studying physics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has dedicated a doodle to late Belgian astronomer and physics professor Georges Lemaitre, the formulator of the Big Bang theory, on the occasion of his 124th birthday.

Lemaitre suggested that this universe began with a huge explosion of a small ‘super atom’. There was initially a 'burst of fireworks' which led to the beginning of this universe.

Lemaitre described it as a 'day without yesterday' and said it was the beginning of time. Even after Lemaitre’s death in 1966, many scientists still base their research on this theory.

Lemaitre was a civil engineer, who served as an artillery officer in the Belgian Army during World War I, before studying physics. He was ordained as a priest after the war, following which he studied physics at the University of Cambridge and then, at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He became a professor of astrophysics at the Catholic University of Leuven in 1927.

related news

In the same year, he came up with a group of solutions to Einstein’s equations of relativity which described an expanding universe instead of a static one. These solutions were later confirmed in 1929 by Edwin Hubble who studied the redshift in the light from distant galaxies and found them to be proportional to their distance thus, suggesting the presence of an expanding universe.

Lemaitre then voiced his theory, in 1931, that the universe had expanded from an initial point which he named ‘primeval atom’ or the ‘cosmic egg’.

His argument was based on the fact that we currently live in an expanding universe, where all matter is getting expanded, then it only makes sense that if we go far enough in the past, it all started from a single 'super-atom'. Also, the radioactive decay of this super atom was close enough to cause a huge explosion that lead to universal expansion. This theory was later named the 'Big Bang Theory'.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 06:27 pm

tags #Google #Google Doodle #Technology #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.