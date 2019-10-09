Kinara Capital wins global recognition with Gold Award as Bank of the Year-Asia

Kinara Capital, a fintech firm driving financial inclusion of small business entrepreneurs in India, announced that it won the Gold award in the Bank of the Year-Asia category, and received an Honorable Mention in the Women-owned SME Bank of the Year category, at the Global SME Finance Awards ceremony held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the SME Finance Forum, and endorsed by the G20's Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the Global SME Finance Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) around the world. Kinara

Kinara Capital pioneered small business lending without land or property collateral in India. The company offers fast and flexible loans to small businesses in the INR 2-25 lakhs range. Kinara Capital has disbursed INR 1400 crores across 40,000 loans for Asset Purchase and Working Capital needs of small businesses in the Manufacturing and Trading sectors.