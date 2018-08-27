App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kawasaki working on Ninja 400-based Z400; expect to be priced at Rs 4 lakh: Report

Although the company has not made an official announcement, it has filed new emissions documents with the California Air Resources Board.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese sports bike maker Kawasaki may have a new offering lined up. According to Visor Down an all-new Kawasaki Z400 is in the works.

This won't be surprising considering there is a naked version of every Ninja. The 250 version has the Z250, the Ninja 650 has the Z650 and the Ninja 1000 has the Z1000. Kawasaki has even announced a Ninja 125 and a Z125, scheduled to be launched in 2019.

Although the company has not made an official announcement, it has filed new emissions documents with the California Air Resources Board (CARB), according to which, the firm will have two new bikes with the same 400cc engine. One, likely the Ninja 400 and the other listed as ER400BK.

Internally, Kawasaki uses the 'ER' prefix for naked bikes, while the faired Ninja is an 'EX' model. The 'K' at the end represents the 2019 model year. The 2016 Z300 was internally called ER300BG.

related news

Considering the Z400 will use the same 399cc engine as the Ninja 400, we could expect the same 49 PS and 38 Nm numbers as the Ninja 400. The previous version offers a slip and assist clutch that is about 20 percent lighter to pull. Expect ABS to come standard on the Z400 with a 310 mm front disc brake. In terms of styling, we could see a lot of design cues from the larger Z bikes like the Z650, Z900 and the Z1000.

There is no news of the bike being launched in India, but looking at the growing popularity in this segment, it could be in Kawasaki's interests to bring the Z400 to India.

The bike will be a premium offering falling in the price range of Rs 4 lakh, but will compete with the likes of the Duke 390, BMW G310R and Benelli TNT 300.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Auto #Kawasaki #Technology

