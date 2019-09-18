Kawasaki teases all-new supercharged Z series; could be a replacement for the Z1000

Kawasaki on September 16 released a video teasing an all-new 'Z' series bike. The video starts with an animated supercharger fan starting up and ending with flash of 'Z'.

The video, unfortunately, does not give us more details of the upcoming bike, except that it will be a naked Roadster, going from the flashing Z, and that the bike will be supercharged.

It seems like Kawasaki is going the way of its Ninja H2 sportbike and H2R track-only bike with the new roadster. While this could definitely be an all-new bike, we could also expect that Kawasaki is about the rehash the Z1000, a bike that is sorely in need of an update. We could see a more aggressive form of the sugomi design language from the current Z1000.