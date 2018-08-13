Kawasaki revamps Ninja H2 to make it most powerful production bike in the world

If you're a speed junkie and have an extremely powerful bike, what more could want? More power perhaps! This is exactly what Kawasaki is doing to the already powerful Ninja H2.

Three years after the launch of the sportsbike, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer announced a new breed of the Ninja H2 at the 2018 Bonneville Speed Week. It is powering the bike with an additional 31 PS and a self-healing paint job.

The original H2 made 200 PS of power and was the second most-powerful production bike in the world. The title of the most powerful sportsbike was held by the Ducati Panigale V4 that made 214 PS. The new hyper sportsbike will make 231 PS at 11,500 rpm, which is does due to improvement in some of the components.

They including the ECU, air intake filter, intake chamber and spark plugs sourced from the new H2SX. The bike also gets new Brembo Stylema brake calipers that provide better stopping capabilities and Batlax RS11 sports tyres to keep you grounded.

Another major change is a new instrument cluster, which has been sourced from the H2SX. The digital console comes with Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your smartphone and supports the Rideology app. The app gives you information like location, ride time, top speed, engine temperature and service interval on your phone.

Expect the revamped Kawasaki Ninja H2 to come to India soon. While the current model retails for about Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom), the new bike could be priced a a little higher.