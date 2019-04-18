App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kawasaki Patents Battery Pack Swap Technology

The patents show that the frame is designed in a way that the left side can be completely removed between the steering head and swingarm bearings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki seems to be working on a battery pack swapping technology of sorts. Recent patent applications reveal a tubular frame of a motorcycle which can be opened laterally to exchange the complete battery unit of future generation electric motorcycles.

The patent images indicate a motorcycle quite like the Kawasaki Ninja 400 which could mean that Kawasaki is preparing the quarter-litre bike as its electric contender. The patents show that the frame is designed in a way that the left side can be completely removed between the steering head and swingarm bearings.

While patent images do not ensure that the technology will enter production, it can be expected that Kawasaki will implement some form of battery-swapping technology in their electric bikes in the future. As per the patents, the battery pack can be lifted out of the vehicle without disturbing the electric motor and can then be replaced with a new, fully charged battery pack.

It is safe to assume that Kawasaki will be implementing some derivation of this technology in their electric bikes in the future and could make the feature standard in all of its future models as well.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Auto #Electctric bike #Kawasaki #Technology #trends

