Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kawasaki launches MY19 range of KX250, KX450 and KLX450R bikes in India

The KX450 gets an all new 449cc single-cylinder powerplant, which the company claims is the most powerful in its segment.

Moneycontrol News
To challenge Suzuki's range of dirt bikes, Kawasaki has launched their own motocross and enduro bikes in India. With various updates for the year, the KX250, KX450 and KLX450R have been launched at Rs 7.43 lakh, Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The KX450 gets an all new 449cc single-cylinder powerplant, which the company has claimed, is the most powerful in its segment. For the first time, the 450 motocross has been equipped with features such as finger-follower valve actuation, electric start and hydraulic clutch.

Suspension sees a return to a coil spring fork at the front with both sides getting compression and rebound damping adjustability. Braking has been updated with a new master cylinder.

The addition of the coil spring and electric starter saw an increase in weight. To offset this, Kawasaki engineers gave the bike a lighter aluminium perimeter frame with added rigidity. According to Kawasaki, the new bodywork has been designed to provide riders with better manoeuvrability.

The KLX450R gets the same setup as the KX450, but includes an added LED taillight and a digital instrument cluster which includes a speedometer, odometer, trip meters, and a clock. The KLX gets slightly taller suspension with a travel of 310 mm as compared to 305 mm in the front and 315 mm as compared to 307 mm in the back.

Speaking at the launch, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors said, "Our motocross models have been performing well and KX250 especially continues to have great success in various national and global competitions. Motocross enthusiastic now will have more exciting experience with KX450 and KX250 and as far as Enduro enthusiastic are concerned the KLX450R is a complete package with power performance, electric start and performance components."

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 03:34 pm

