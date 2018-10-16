Kawasaki India launches MY 2019 Z650 and Z900; both bikes get cosmetic makeover

Kawasaki India launched the MY 2019 Z650 priced at Rs 5.29 lakh and the Z900 at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Like the new 2019 Versys 650 launched recently, the new Z650 and Z900 retain the style of their predecessors, but there are some changes to the graphics.

The Z650 was first launched in 2017 to replace the ER-6N and the new bike follows Kawasaki's Sugomi design concept giving it a more aggressive and sharper line. However, when compared to the previous Z650, the current version has mere cosmetic changes.

The Z900 was initially launched at Rs 9 lakh along with accessories. Kawasaki later did away with the extra fittings and offered the base model at the current price.

The Z650 is powered by a liquid-cooled 649cc parallel twin, churning 68 PS and 66 Nm of peak torque. It gets a chassis, which weighs 15 kg, a 20 kg advantage over the ER-6N. The bike gets ABS, assist and slipper clutch for safety as well as an "economical riding" indicator.

The Z900's engine is a liquid-cooled in-line four, with an 125 PS output and 98.6 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets safety features like ABS, assist and slipper clutch.

The bike Z650 is available in two new colour variants, flat spark black and metallic spark black, while the Z900 gets three new options -- metallic moondust grey/ebony, pearl flat stardust white/metallic spark black and metallic flat spark black/metallic spark black. Kawasaki said the moondust grey/ebony will only be available in limited numbers.