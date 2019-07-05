App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kawasaki believed to be working on hybrid motorcycle

The patent images are simple sketches which do not reveal anything about the bike’s appearance.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Representative image
Representative image

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki seems to be working on a new hybrid motorcycle, as revealed by patents the company filed. After reportedly working on a 250cc four-cylinder motorcycle, this hybrid engine seems to be the company’s next project.

The patent images are simple sketches which do not reveal anything about the bike’s appearance. It shows a small single-cylinder engine an electric motor and its battery. The motor is placed behind the cylinder bank and could be used to provide an auxiliary drive to the final shaft. The battery has taken the place of the fuel tank, which has shifted under the seat.

Since it is a hybrid vehicle, power will be sent from the electric motor as well as the petrol engine. It is also expected that the motorcycle will be able to cover some distance on pure electric power. This will increase the range of the motorcycle, giving it an edge over its competitors in its segment.

Close
Because the motorcycle has just been patented, there is close to no information about it, but the company is expected to begin working on this project after its upcoming 250cc 4-cylinder motorcycle, which could be the Ninja ZX-25R. It is best to wait for an official announcement from the company.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 05:45 pm

