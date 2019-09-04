App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

K2 Intelligence hires global financial regulation and AML expert

Piero Molinario is an expert in international financial regulations and AML has joined the company as a senior consultant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

K2 Intelligence announced an expansion of its international Regulatory Compliance practice as it continues to expand its compliance capabilities against financial crimes and money laundering (AML). Piero Molinario, an expert in international financial regulations and AML, has joined the company as a senior consultant to help drive these efforts in the EMEA region. He will work together with Darren Matthews , chief executive officer and regional director of the EMEA region and Tom Bock, chief executive officer and leader of the company's offers regarding compliance with financial crimes and AML.

"With the recent events that show vulnerabilities in some of the world's most recognized institutions, the need to proactively guide compliance solutions to avoid current and future risks has never been greater. Expand the full offer of our compliance services against financial crimes and, in particular, AML services from our offices in London and Geneva will help to provide better service to the market, "said Jeremy Kroll , president, CEO and co-founder of K2 Intelligence.

"We are pleased to welcome Piero to the team. By increasing our offer of compliance against financial crimes and AML in the EMEA region, we are redoubling our international commitment to address the complex customer compliance needs. Piero's experience and its profound knowledge of the international landscape will allow us to provide a better service to our client base in matters related to money laundering and beyond, "said Darren Matthews , executive director general and regional director of the EMEA region.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

