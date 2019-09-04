K2 Intelligence hires global financial regulation and AML expert

K2 Intelligence announced an expansion of its international Regulatory Compliance practice as it continues to expand its compliance capabilities against financial crimes and money laundering (AML). Piero Molinario, an expert in international financial regulations and AML, has joined the company as a senior consultant to help drive these efforts in the EMEA region. He will work together with Darren Matthews , chief executive officer and regional director of the EMEA region and Tom Bock, chief executive officer and leader of the company's offers regarding compliance with financial crimes and AML.

"With the recent events that show vulnerabilities in some of the world's most recognized institutions, the need to proactively guide compliance solutions to avoid current and future risks has never been greater. Expand the full offer of our compliance services against financial crimes and, in particular, AML services from our offices in London and Geneva will help to provide better service to the market, "said Jeremy Kroll , president, CEO and co-founder of K2 Intelligence.