JLR drives in Jaguar F-TYPE SVR at starting price of Rs 2.65 crore

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced market availability of its Jaguar F-TYPE SVR sports car with price starting at Rs 2.65 crore (ex-showroom India). The car, which is powered by a 5-litre supercharged V8 engine, can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 322 km/h, the company said in a statement.

"The new F-TYPE SVR is the first Jaguar car to have been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations. Their ideas of precision engineering reflect brilliantly in each aspect of the car," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The company said it has begun taking bookings for the sports car, which is its fastest production car ever.

The Jaguar F-TYPE SVR is available in coupe and convertible form, it added.